Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State has mourned the passing of the founder of Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC), Dr. Fredrick Fasehun, saying that the country has lost a major pillar of her democratic struggles.

Governor Fayemi, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Yinka Oyebode, described the late OPC leader as ‘an accomplished professional and a committed patriot’ who devoted his life to the struggle for the enthronement of democracy and good governance as well as in defence of the people’ s rights.

The governor recalled his relationship with the late OPC founder, describing him as a Yorubaman par excellence, a patriot who loved his race and country and did everything humanly possible to ensure that his people were free from tyranny and oppression.

Governor Fayemi said, “We have lost another strong pillar of our democratic struggles. Fasehun would do anything to defend the rights of his people against any act of tyranny and oppression.

“Dr. Fasehun fought a good fight as a frontline leader in the struggle for the democracy we now enjoy.

“He challenged and encouraged many of the younger generation with the way he fought for democracy with all his energy and resources.

“We shall surely miss his amiable personality, simplicity, wisdom and courage.

“But we are encouraged by the fact that Dr Fasehun fought a good fight and left behind a good name and a legacy of selfless service that is worthy of emulation. This we believe should a source of consolation to the children and the entire family.

“Our prayer is that God grant the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss and grant Baba eternal rest,” the statement added.