From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Farmers in Igarra, headquarters of Akoko-Edo Local Government Area in Edo State, are said to be apprehensive of going to their farms, following the abduction of five people by suspected herdsmen who have reportedly taken over farm roads in the area.

The Okpameri Descendants Union (ODU) had, barely a week ago, condemned renewed onslaught by suspected kidnappers and bandits masquerading as herdsmen on Igarra/Ibillo Road, especially around the Uneme-Nekhua-Ayetoro/Ogbe – Okpameri Junction axis of the road of the local government.

It was learnt that four people were kidnapped on Wednesday, while one was abducted on Tuesday. A top commander of the vigilance group in the area, while confirming the incident, said they had been combing the forests in search for the victims.

“They are just picking people everywhere, especially around farm road, behind the technical college hostel and behind the Gloryland School in Igarra. They kidnapped four people yesterday (Wednesday) and one the day before.

“They contacted one of the families of the victims and they asked for N12 million; they have called only once, and since then, they have not called till now.

“About a week ago, they kidnapped four people near Aiyegunle, where they killed one person and, before then, they also kidnaped one person in the same farm road and collected N1 million before he was released; and from the testimonies of the victims, they said they are Fulani boys,” he said.

Reacting to abductions, the traditional ruler of Igarra/Akuku Clan, HRH, Oba Adeche Saiki JP, the Otaru of Igarra, called on the state government to enforce the ban on open grazing in the state, which has been passed into law.”

When contacted, spokesman of the Edo State Police Command, Chidi Nwabuzor, said he was yet to receive a report on the incidents.