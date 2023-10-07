A farmer in Greece was left devastated after a herd of sheep ate up 100kg of cannabis in his farm. Heatwaves, wildfires and extreme flooding hit Greece during the summer, destroying many areas of farmland and leaving surviving livestock struggling to find anything to eat.

The owner said the crop had already been badly damaged by a heatwave and Storm Daniel – and the sheep had finished “what was left”.

The herd had been grazing in the flooded plains of Thessaly, in central Greece, before heading to the greenhouse near the town of Almyros to eat around 100kg of the cannabis, reported TheNewspaper.gr website. The owner of the crop told the website: “I don’t know if it’s for laughing or crying.

“We had the heatwave and we lost a lot of production. “We had the floods, we lost almost everything. “And now this. The herd entered the greenhouse and ate what was left. I don’t know what to say, honestly.” A shepherd had noticed strange behaviour in the herd, but it is not clear what this involved. Storm Daniel swept through Thessaly across three days earlier this month, flooding cities and villages and killing more than 100,000 animals and livestock, officials said. Agriculture production has been severely hit. The Greek prime minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, has said the country faces significant challenges due to climate change. His government is looking at introducing more relief measures for those affected by natural disasters.