From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Rising movie star Emmanuella Iloba is leaving no stone unturned in her quest to cement her spot in the Nollywood industry. Just recently, the actress took part in a stage theatre performance which has garnered buzz among her fans and critics alike.

In a short video clip that’s now trending across social media, the actress featured in a drama play held at the Kalakuta centre of Fela’s New Afrika Shrine featuring alongside actresses like Janet Hill, Margaret Ajoke and other thespians.

She captioned the post on her Instagram: “Born Thespian” and fans have shared their thoughts and excitement with many expressing surprises at the actress’s exceptional delivery and her ability to convey raw emotions and captivate audiences with her sheer talent.

Emmanuella is one of the new faces in the Nollywood industry. The Delta State-born actress is a graduate of the University of Lagos and made her debut in the movie industry in 2016.

She is not only a force to be reckoned with on the big screen but also a role model and inspiration to aspiring actors and actresses. She has utilized her platform to advocate for positive change within the industry, championing the need for diverse storytelling and representation.

With her continuous rise, Emmanuella Iloba is no doubt poised to make an even greater impact in the movie industry, both locally and globally.