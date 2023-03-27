• SAYS ‘I FEAR NO ONE, I BOW TO NO ONE’

Former Minister of Aviation and member of the media team of All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Council, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, has declared not having any regret in saying Lagos was not a no man’s land.

Reacting to accusation of hate speech by United Kingdom Deputy High Commissioner, Ben Llewyn-Jones, Fani-Kayode, in a statement, said: “Well let me say clearly and categorically that I have no apology for saying this and I stand by every word I said.”

Saying that Nigerians need no lessons from foreign diplomats, he stated: “They are not supposed to interfere in our internal affairs, to be partial, to tell us what to do or to tell us how to do it.

“They are meant to observe in studied silence and make their concerns and representations, if any, known privately. They cannot get into the political ring of fire. They cannot tell us how to vote, who to vote for, how to worship, what God to praise, who to marry, who not to marry and which party to support. Neither can they threaten us and impose their double standards and godless ‘woke’ and ‘globalist’ values on us.

Fani-Kayode challenge the British diplomat “to do his very worst. We are not your slaves. Nigeria is an independent sovereign nation. We are no longer a colony.

“I am FFK: I fear no-one and I bow before no man.”

The former minister said until Britian hands its formerleaders “over to the ICC at the Hague for crimes against humanity and war crimes commited in Iraq, Afghanistan and Serbia and apologises for the the over one hundred years of unspeakable atrocities committed against the people of Africa, India, China, Indo- China, Asia-minor, the West Indies and indeed all her former colonies, I will NEVER take the British seriously or at their word.

“Millions were slaughtered and enslaved under their brutal yoke whilst their strong economy was built on the blood, sweat and tears of Irish, African and Indian slaves.

“Despite that they have offered no apology or paid any reparations for their evil yet they insist on imposing a system of indirect rule over us.”

He said that Asiwaju “Bola Tinubu won a free and fair election and, whether they like it or not, he will be sworn in on May 29, 2023, declaring: “Those that want to impose an ING on our nation and follow it up with a civil war in an attempt to dismember and destroy her shall not prevail.

“Nigeria shall remain united, shall be at peace, shall flourish, shall we excel and democracy shall be alive and well in our nation for many years to come.”

Fani-Kayode said Nigeria as a nation is “not a poodle of the British and we came of age 63 years ago.”