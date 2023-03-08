By Charity Nwakaudu, Lagos

Fanfaro oil has unveiled a popular car drift racer and drift hunter boss, Jamus Bashar Muhammad, popularly known as Jaybash, as its brand ambassador.

The CEO of Fanfaro Oil Nigeria, Adekunle Olanrewaju, speaking at the event, stated: “We are excited to have a professional car drift racer like Jaybash as our brand ambassador. We already promised that our brand ambassador would be a wise young man who can represent Fanfaro oil, home and away, as a virtuous, warm, creative, fun, and friendly personality. Now that we have found him, Nigerians should look out for him in the next year because he will be the face of the brand on TV, billboards, social media, events and everywhere, from chat rooms to boardrooms.”

Jaybash, while accepting the appointment, expressed his excitement to be a part of the brand while he hailed the organisers and acknowledged the brand for the evident part this decision would play, in the corporate social responsibility space.

Jamus Bashar Muhammad added that the event that in Nigeria, “drifting cars is not recognized as a sport by the government, so groups like the Drift Hunters legally practice in private spaces to avoid public disturbance. It is also a high-risk activity, so “we got our helmets, we made racing suits and we put roll cages in our cars,” he said.