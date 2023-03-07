From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The family of Iloya in South-Ibe, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State, yesterday, raised dust over the sudden death of their daughter, Semirat Ilemon, aged, 35.

The spokesperson of the family, Mr Mathew Iloya also said that the family suspects her husband whose activities few days before the election raised cause for concern.

He recalled that his 35 years old cousin who is a mother of a two years old girl was okay before the news of her death got to the family last Saturday afternoon.

Iloya said the way and manner the deceased husband handled the matter created more curiosity.

He said his late cousin’s husband “claimed that his wife died around 2am on Saturday, 4th of March and that he himself went to the hospital demanding that he be admitted while leaving his wife’s dead body at home without informing her family.

“He instructed his family to take care of the body after informing them that he tried waking her and she wasn’t responding.

“He had that kind of situation and he didn’t alert his neighbours? He later called his family members without informing the family of his wife to take care of the body. It is unheard of.

“They were even planning to go bury her when I and some other members of my family got wind of the news and stormed the house.

“They had already wrapped her body with three duvets and packed in a vehicle ready for where they would bury her when we stormed the house. I had to block their vehicle with mine to prevent them from going out,” he explained.

He added that another surprising thing is that the lady’s husband who he called “Super” on Thursday asked his wife to take their daughter to his mother to take care of her.

“If you are claiming she died in her sleep, how did she get the bloody face,” he asked.

He said the police are already investigating the matter but when contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Edo State Command, Chidi Nwabuzor said he was not aware of the incident yet.