Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The family of late Adebomojo Oluwaseun, an officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), who was killed by a hit-and-run-driver has demanded the body of its son.

Adebomojo was untill her death, attached to FRSC, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) command. He was on Sunday killed by an unknown driver while on duty.

His family claimed that his body was yet to be released to them despite a series of efforts it had made.

The family has therefore appealed with the authorities of the FRSC to hand over the body to it for burial.

Elder sister to the deceased, Mrs. Adeola George-Ogosi, who spoke on behalf of the family told our correspondent in Akure, Ondo State, that the family was worried and devastated by the development.

She called on well-meaning Nigerians to prevail on FRSC management to release the corpse of the late officer, saying that would bring relief to the family.

“Since we recieved the news of his death, the whole family has been enveloped with sadness; his mother and wife are currently lying on hospital beds with doctors still trying to revive them following the shocking news. We were told by the FRSC that it has completed autopsy on him.

“We were told that necessary documents have been filed and we are expecting his body to arrive today, only to be told that there was an order from above that his body should not be released.

This has caused us another trauma.

“We are appealing to well-meaning Nigerians to speak to the FRSC.

“We were told that the driver who killed him escaped but his vehicle has been impounded.

“However, what has happened can’t be reversed; but we must avoid such occurrence in future,” she added.