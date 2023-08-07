From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Alo family of Odo-Agbe in Ido-Ekiti, Ido/Osi Local Government Area of Ekiti State has announced the passing of their patriarch, Pa Joseph Omowaye Alo.

Pa Alo who was born on 22nd February, 1940 died on 7th August, 2023 after a brief illness. He was aged 83.

The late patriarch was the father of the renowned man of God, Prophet Sam Olu Alo.

Pa Alo was a well respected community leader and popularly known as “Olopa ibile” (local policeman) for his efforts in maintaining peace and security in Ido community during his life time.

He was a devoted Christian and active member of St. Benedict’s Catholic Church, Ido-Ekiti where he served as an usher.

The deceased was survived by his wife, Madam Grace Alo and children among whom is Prophet Sam Olu Alo (Baba Adamimogo), the planter of CAC Grace of Mercy Prayer Mountain.

The burial arrangements will be announced later by the family.