From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

FAME Foundation, an NGO, in partnership with the French Embassy in Nigeria, will be hosting the Play it Dream it Inclusion Parasoccer Tournament in Kano.

The event aims to provide a platform for individuals with disabilities to participate in sports, improve physical health, and increase awareness about the abilities and potential of and increase awareness of the abilities and potential of persons with disabilities in Kano.

To include people with disabilities in sports and other activities, it is also to promote collaborations between local disability organisations, sports teams, and civic leaders.

The tournament will feature 8 professional teams from Kano State and will provide an opportunity for people with disabilities to showcase their skills and abilities on the field. FAME Foundation is committed to promoting inclusivity and breaking down barriers for people with disabilities and believes that sports play an important role in achieving this goal.

Speaking to the press, Executive Director of FAME Foundation, Arabinrin Aderonke Ogunleye-Bello, said the event is a means to inspire every person living with disability,

“The Tournament is open to people living with disabilities, and we encourage everyone to participate. We aim to give players a forum to engage with one another and forge a feeling of community while also promoting para-soccer and the difficulties experienced by those living with disabilities..”

“We are thrilled to be hosting this competition, and we invite everyone to show up and cheer on the competitors. We can all benefit from a society that is more inclusive and just if we work together. At FAME, we believe that everyone, regardless of disability, should be able to engage in sports and display their abilities, and we’re excited to see the teams compete and to be part of this important event,” she concludes.

The PLAY it DREAM it inclusion Parasoccer Tournament will take place on August 12 and 13, 2023, at the Indoor Hall of the Sani Abacha Stadium, Sabon Gari, Kano.

The project is financed by the Solidarity Fund for Innovative Projects (FSPI – R) of the French Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs. It aims to support initiatives in the areas of democratic governance, culture, French, higher education, and research.