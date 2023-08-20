From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Fame Foundation and the French Embassy in Nigeria collaborated on a project to empower internally displaced persons (IDPs) at the Durumi camp in Abuja at the weekend.

The initiative, according to FAME, is part of the foundation’s ‘Play it Dream it’ campaign, aimed to enhance the well-being and dignity of women and girls within the camp.

The workshop took the 190 women and 62 girls through hygiene during menstruation and the broader socio-economic consequences.

The participants were provided with a range of essential items, including buckets, parkers, reusable sanitary pads, panties, and cleansing soaps.

Speaking to reporters at the venue of the working, the Executive Director of the Fame Foundation, Aderonke Ogunleye-Bello, highlighted the gravity of the economic challenges faced by many in Nigeria today.

She said, “The prevalence of period poverty is quite high, and the country’s economic situation is particularly impacting women in IDP camps and underserved communities.

“Our objective is to alleviate period poverty and educate these individuals about safe practices to prevent health issues during their menstrual period.

“Our focus is to curb this problem and also teach them how to create reusable sanitary pads, recognizing that they often lack the financial means to purchase pads monthly”, she said.

Ogunleye-Bello added that the Fame Foundation is empowering women in Nigeria by providing knowledge and resources for menstrual health and hygiene

This initiative, she said goes beyond immediate assistance and aims to lead women towards healthier lives.

As menstrual health and hygiene are still out of reach for many women due to stigma, poverty, and lack of access to basic services like toilets and water, the impact of the Fame Foundation is a beacon of hope for women across Nigeria”, she added.

Liyatu Ayuba, a participant expressed gratitude for FAME Foundation’s meaningful contribution and assured that the insights gained from the workshop would be employed judiciously.