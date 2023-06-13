From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

A Speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly, Hon Yusuf Falgore has been elected by the 40 elected members of House. .

The Speaker, who is a member of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) representimg Rogo Constituency was elected unopposed by his colleagues.

He was nominated by the member representing Dala Constituency, Lawal Hussaini, and seconded by Musa Kachako, a member elect representing Takai Constituency..

The ceremony was presided o over by thé Acting Clerk of the House, Ali M Maje who swore in the Speaker.

In the meantime, Hon. Muhammad Butu-Butu has also emerged as the Deputy Speaker of the 10th Kano Assembly.. He was elected unopposed by his colleagues.

As at press time, the rest of the members elect were being sworn in by the Speaker at the chambers of State House of the State Assembly.