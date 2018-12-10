Bunmi Ogunyale

Former Super Falcons’ star Mercy Akide -Udoh has expressed that the ninth-time African champions have been handed a tough draw.

Akide, who flew into France from the United States of America and attended the ceremony as a FIFA Ambassador for Women’s Football, opined: “This is a tough one for us. But I think the Federation should do everything to ensure adequate preparation of the team.”

President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Mr. Amaju Melvin Pinnick, who attended the event as the 1st Vice President of CAF and Member of the Organizing Committee for FIFA Competitions, told thenff.com : “It is a draw that tells us that we have to do everything we can to prepare the team well for the competition.

READ ALSO Crystal Palace wants N5.5b Moses

“Presently, we have firmed up two tournaments in China and Cyprus for the team, and we are talking with a few countries and organizers for matches and tournaments. We will give the Head Coach and his team the necessary support to prepare the team adequately for the competition.”

The 8th FIFA Women’s World Cup finals will take place in nine French cities between 7th June and 7th July 2019.

Nigeria’s first match of the finals will be against Norway in Reims on 8th June, before they play Korea Republic in Grenoble on 12th June. Their last match of the group phase is against hosts France in Rennes on 17th June.

The opening match of the tournament is between France and Korea Republic, and will hold at the Parc des Princes in Paris on 7th June 2019.