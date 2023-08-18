Following her successful hint in Israel, former Nigeria’s Falconets star player Mercy Idoko continues her European sojourn as she moves to Portugal.

Falconets put up a superb performance in the 2022 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica with Idoko playing an active role in the team.

The performance made her the first player from the team to secure a move abroad as she was snapped up by the Israeli side Hapoel Jerusalem.

Portuguese Liga BPI side Racing Power, late on Thursday evening confirmed the signing of the Nigerian International for the 2023-24 season.