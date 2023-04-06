By Merit Ibe

Falcon Aerospace Limited has launched into the aviation industry with its new products-the Vivajet, CharterXE and FLYPJX, aimed at delivering excellent customer service, adaptation of technology and continuous innovation to boost market in Africa.

The Chief Executive Officer of the company, Chukwuerika Achum, who stated this at the unveiling of the service, noted that with diversified portfolios in business, aviation, consulting and training, Falcon Aerospace hopes to make indelible contributions to developing the business aviation space in Africa and making this exquisite service more inclusive.

“Our business model is derived from the increased demand for business aviation by Africans doing business across and outside Africa and non-Africans flying into the continent to do business.”

Achum explained that in Africa, business activity and innovation were growing alongside a rapid increase in the continent’s young vibrant population.

“With this thirst for enterprise, there is a growing yearning to showcase Africa to the world even as many Africans continue to seek greener pastures and achieve success in the diaspora. This portends enormous opportunities for both Africans and non-Africans to do business in an increasingly globalized world. Nevertheless, one of the greatest facilitators of these transforming interactions is aviation. “

He said business aviation outfits are therefore, needed to cater for the customised needs of those flying in and out of Africa for business,and that Falcon Aero was poised to bridge the gap.

Introducing the company’s products, the CEO said the first business unit, is the Vivajets, which is a full business aviation company providing a wide range of services including charter brokerage, fractional ownership, Aircraft management, sales and leasing, consulting and training.

The second is the CharterXE. Which is an automated private jet booking platform that provides access to charter brokerage services through the digital devices. Available as a mobile app and also via web,

The third business unit is the FlyPJX, which is a charter per seat booking platform.

Through the Fly PJX platform, you can have access to all the flight schedules around the world to the minutest details and make your choice with a single click.

On the AfCFTA, Achum said collaborations within Africa are also improving despite limitations of infrastructure, language, politics and religion, saying if properly implemented, the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) will be a great facilitator of these collaborations. “Surely, all these transforming developments will have a huge impact on the growth of the business aviation market in Africa.”

For his part, Vice-President, Lagos, National Association of Nigerian Travel Agencies (NANTA), Mr Yinka Folami, who applauded the entrant of the company into the sector, hoped it will be cost effective, since the CEO said the price will almost equate to business class rate.

He advised the company to keep their promise on schedule efficiency, move when they should move. That is what everyone needs.