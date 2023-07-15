From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the February, 2023 election, Mr Peter Obi, has decried the mischief of fake news manipulators using his name but assured that they will not distract nor derail his focus for a new Nigeria which is possible.

In a series of tweets on over the weekend, Obi said he had noticed with dismay an emerging pattern, where fake media reports and news items were predicated on interviews and press remarks he never granted.

According to the former Anambra State Governor, “Two recent instances relating to my saying that I am looking forward to running for office in 2027 on a supposed Arise TV interview that never took place and the other, about my reaction to prospective appointees into the current Federal Government”

He described both reports as bogus, regretting that Nigerian politics have sunken to the level where manipulation of the media space was now a trade.

“For me, I shall continue to speak on topical national issues via recognized news and media outfits, but certainly will not concern myself with cheap distractive trolls.

“My focus and that of the Obidient Movement that l lead will not derail from the original mission of creating a new Nigeria which we believe is POssible.

On the issue of poaching his supporters to serve in the new government, Obi said “our emphasis has never been on political positions or personal aggrandizement but on putting the process right and deepening our democracy and helping the downtrodden in our society.

Stressing “That was why our messages during the electioneering were all issue-driven.” He noted.