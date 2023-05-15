From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Sequel to the pervasiveness of fake news, the Federal Government has tasked journalists to be responsible in the discharge of their duties.

Minister of Budget and National Planning, Clem Agba; and Minister of State for Labour and Productivity, Festus Keyamo, spoke at a media workshop organised by the Coalition for Good Governance and Economic Justice in Africa, yesterday in Abuja.

The theme of the event was ‘Balancing Ethics and Patriotism: The Obligations of Journalists to their Country.’

Represented by the Director General of the National Bureau of Statistics, Semiu Adeniran, Agba said: “The press watches the three arms and tries to ensure they are accountable to the people.

“This scenario underscores the extensive influence and power of the press which will be exercised with a great deal of responsibility. Otherwise, the press will also not become only unruly but also tyrannical.

“Cases of defamation and libel will become uncommon in our clime.

It is hoped this will be achieved as stakeholders become compliant with the freedom of information act, especially in the interaction between the press and the government.

“Journalists just like those in government has the great responsibility have a very great responsibility to ensure that there is peace, harmony, stability and development in the country which I believe is one of the reasons the organisers of this workshop has chosen the topic, balancing ethics and patriotism.”

Keyamo, who was represented by his special adviser, Niyi Fatongun, said: “Social media has come to stay and it is a good thing.

“However today people can get their views out to the public without restrictions, but It comes with responsibility. Social media has sidelined the Gatekeepers.

“To kill fake news, it is important to kill fake accounts, fake news is capable of destroying the fabrics of a nation.

“Social media owners Should be able to identify all their users as a way to tackle fake news.”

Organiser of the event, John Mayaki, said the workshop was organised to educate, train and strengthen awareness around journalism.

He added: “The Obligations of Journalists to their Country. We have put together a team of professionals and experienced individuals to deliver the latest offerings in a line of cutting-edge knowledge resources.

“Our goal is to respond to the emerging global problem of disinformation that confronts us as a country, particularly in the field of journalism.

“After playing around in the shadows for far too long, fake news has now made itself manifest in all its destructive ignominy.

“As a people also, our attention has been drawn to its untoward capabilities and we must now formulate a response to the concept of fake news.

“In today’s world, the term ‘fake news’ has a commonly understood meaning, and this is because ‘news’ means verifiable information in the public interest. Information that does not meet these standards does not deserve the label of news.

“However, with increasing technology and social media platforms, and news outlets without gatekeepers, anyone with an enhanced camera phone can become a journalist, blogger or social media influencer. This has led to the disruption or democratization of the media.

“As a product of the newsroom myself, I appreciate the efforts of gatekeepers in the print and electronic media. However, with social media, fake news is prevalent.”