By Chinelo Obogo

The Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has suspended the operation of taxi services at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja over dispute among taxi operators..

The Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at FAAN, Abdullahi Yakubu-Funtua, in a statement, said the factional dispute amongst the car hire operators has remained unresolved and is affecting hire service operations.

The Authority urged, passengers to make arrangements for alternative means of transportation, pending when the issue is resolved.

“FAAN wishes to inform the general public that the airport car hire service at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja has been suspended with immediate effect.

“This is as a result of the unresolved factional dispute amongst the car hire operators which has been affecting airport car hire service operations.

“Consequent upon this suspension, FAAN Management advises the general public and all airport users, particularly our esteemed passengers to use secured alternative means of transportation or E-hailing services in and out of the airport.

“The management of FAAN regrets any inconvenience this necessary suspension may cause our esteemed passengers, airport users and the general public. Normal car hire services resumes as soon as their differences are resolved,” Yakubu-Funtua said.