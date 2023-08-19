By Chinelo Obogo

The Managing Director of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mr Kabir. Muhammed, has denied reports that he approved N200 million for the purchase of one Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) for his official use.

In a statement signed by the agency’s Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Abdullahi Yakubu-Funtua, the Authority said that since the MD’s assumption of office, he has not been given any official car and did not buy any for anyone.

The Authority also stated that when some old vehicles were refurbished for the newly appointed directors, the MD was given one but he had to return it because the vehicles did not go round.

“The claim that the FAAN Managing Director, approved N200 Million for the purchase of Toyota Land Cruiser 70th Anniversary Edition for himself as his official vehicle is false. Since his assumption of office, FAAN MD does not have any official car and did not buy any for anyone.

“When some old vehicles were refurbished for the newly appointed Directors, the MD was given one but he had to return it because the vehicles did not go round. A contract for the procurement of operation vehicles was awarded by the former MD and they are yet to be supplied. The vehicle he is using to work does not belong to FAAN and the registration number could be verified through the appropriate authorities.

“FAAN has observed with great concern that agents of doom have resorted to the use of the media to distract the new Managing Director from the good work he has started in repositioning FAAN to greater heights. We therefore use this medium to appeal to reporters to authenticate the veracity of their reports before going public,” the statement read.