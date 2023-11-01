From Abel Leonard, Lafia

In this interview, Haliru Ibrahim Zee presented a comprehensive manifesto as a candidate vying for the position of Chairman of the Nasarawa State Football Association election which will take place on the 4th of November,2023.

He outlined his vision and commitment to address the needs and aspirations of both the football associations and the broader football community in Nasarawa State. He believed that with the right leadership and a dedicated focus on key areas, he can take Nasarawa State’s football to new heights.

Q: Haliru Ibrahim Zee, can you tell us more about your background and experience that makes you a suitable candidate for the Chairman of the Nasarawa State Football Association?

A: Certainly, I have a strong background in football administration and a deep passion for the sport. I have served in various capacities within the football community, as a retired Certified (Chartered) Accountant Transparency is my priority and administration at the grassroots level.

I believe this experience equips me with the knowledge and understanding needed to lead the association effectively.

Q: What specific steps will you take to promote transparency and accountability within the association?

A: As already stated above,Transparency is crucial. I’ll ensure we publish annual financial reports, establish an open-door policy, and implement fair governance practices. I’ll also encourage feedback from all stakeholders to maintain a transparent and accountable association.

Q: How do you plan to foster grassroots development in football?

A: Grassroots development is a top priority. I’ll invest in youth academies, coaching programs, and talent identification initiatives. We’ll partner with schools and local communities, organize grassroots competitions, and provide easy access to football facilities to nurture young talent.

Q: What are your plans for infrastructure development within the state’s football facilities?

A: Infrastructure is vital for the growth of football. I’ll collaborate with stakeholders to upgrade existing facilities, prioritise maintenance, and explore the possibility of building new ones to meet international standards, accommodating the growing interest in the sport.

Q: How will you support the development of women’s football in Nasarawa State?

A: Women’s football deserves equal attention. We’ll allocate resources for women’s football programs, promote women’s football at all levels, and advocate for equal opportunities in leadership roles. We aim to create an inclusive environment for women in the sport.

Q: Tell us about your strategy for enhancing football competitions and leagues.

A: We’ll revamp existing competitions, introduce new formats, and develop partnerships with sponsors and media outlets to increase visibility and commercial viability. Our goal is to make football more competitive and engaging for fans and players alike.

Q: Can you elaborate on your plans for community engagement and social responsibility?

A: We will engage with the local community through football-related activities and outreach programs. Football can be a powerful tool for addressing social issues, so we’ll use it to promote health, inclusivity, and combat discrimination. Additionally, we’ll initiate charity events and collaborate with NGOs to create a positive impact beyond the sport.

Q: Haliru Ibrahim Zee, what measures will you take to ensure the professional development of coaches, referees, and administrators?

A: Professional development is essential for the growth of the sport. We’ll establish comprehensive training programs, encourage continuous education and certification, and set up a mentorship program. This will help individuals involved in football management to continually improve their skills and knowledge.

Q: As the Chairman of the Nasarawa State Football Association, what steps will you take to ensure that the association remains financially sustainable?

A: Financial sustainability is a priority. We’ll ensure responsible and efficient use of funds, seek sponsorships and investments, and explore revenue-generating opportunities from football events and merchandise. This will help the association maintain a stable financial footing.

Q: How do you plan to handle disputes and conflicts within the football community?

A: Conflict resolution is crucial for a harmonious football community. We’ll establish clear procedures for handling disputes, promote open communication, and work closely with all stakeholders to find amicable solutions. Our goal is to maintain a peaceful and cooperative environment within the football community.

Q: What is your vision for the long-term development of football in Nasarawa State?

A: My vision is to establish Nasarawa State as a football hub, known for its talent development, infrastructure, and competitiveness. I want to see our state teams excel at national and international levels. The long-term goal is to make football a source of pride for our state and its people.

Q: Finally, how can the football community and stakeholders get involved and support your manifesto?

A: Yes, Every Local Government Football Council will be involved in the shares accruing from sales or export of TALENTS Abroad and shares if any from the NFF.

Finally, the support of the football community and stakeholders is vital. I encourage everyone to actively participate, provide feedback, and join us in implementing these initiatives. Together, we can make Nasarawa State’s football association a model of excellence and growth. Your support and engagement are key to our success.Thank you and GOD BLESS.