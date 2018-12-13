NAN

Dr Obiageli Ezekwesili, the Presidential Candidate for Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN) has promised to reduce poverty to the barest level in the country, if elected in 2019.

Ezekwesili made the pledge during a courtesy visit by ‘Women in Politics Organisation’ to her campaign office in Abuja on Thursday.

According to her, poverty can not be completely eradicated from the society, but she would work hard to minimize it through inclusive economic growth and job creation for the youth.

The candidate said that being a woman was not a challenge for her to win the election, reiterating that she was keen on giving dividends of democracy to all Nigerians.

“The unemployment figure in the country is scary and huge number of graduates come into the labour market every year without jobs.

“Some will argue that gender equality is a deal that cannot be achieved, but I disagree because the society is already moving in that direction.

“I will ensure good representation, poverty alleviation and good economic policy for the development of the economy,” she said.

Ezekwesili also promised to put in place policies targeted at empowering women to tackle poverty, as well as establish a sustainable financial system that would address discrimination against women.

She called on youths in the country to shun all forms of vices, and not to allow themselves to be used by politicians during and after the general elections.