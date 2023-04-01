By Christopher Oji, Lagos

The Department of State Security (DSS) and the police on Saturday arrested Chief Frederick Nwajagu, Eze Ndigbo of Ajao Estate, for allegedly threatening to invited armed members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB ) to Lagos.

The arrested suspect was as at the time of this report still being detained at the facility of the DSS.

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer SP Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed the arrest of the Igbo leader.

The arrested Igbo leader had in a video, which went viral on the internet on Friday, called for the IPOB members to be brought to Lagos State to secure properties that belong to the Igbos.

Nwajagu in the video said: “We will invite IPOB s .All of them have no jobs .They will protect our shops and we have to pay them .We have to mobilise them.

“We must do that .We must have our own security so that they will stop attacking us in the midnight,in the morning and in the afternoon.”

Police spokesman Hundeyin confirmed that “Yes, he has been arrested this morning.”

He added: “He is not in our custody .He is with DSS.”

However, informed sources have told Sunday Sun that the Lagos State Government has finally banned anything Eze Ndigbo in Lagos. A senior government official said the circular to the ban will soon be out, “but as I am speaking to you. The government has banned Eze Ndigbo in Lagos. Let them go to the East to pick Ezeship and not in another man’s land.”