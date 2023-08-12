Rapidly emerging Nigerian real estate firm, Eystone Development has continued its expansion within the fast-developing areas of Ibeju-Lekki and Epe with its newly commissioned Bulverton estate at Ketu, Epe, following the success of similar projects such as Capstone 1 & 2 Estates, located at Odorangushi, Epe; and Gemstone 1, 2 & 3 estates in Ibeju-Lekki.

Epe and its neighboring local government, Ibeju-Lekki, have long been seen as remote areas of Lagos state, far from serious commercial activities. However, there has been a renewed focus on the area, with Ibeju-Lekki expected to become a future central hub for business, manufacturing, warehousing, and logistics. Some of the major proposed and ongoing projects in the area include the Lekki Free Trade Zone, Dangote Refinery, Lekki Deep Sea Port, Lekki International Airport, and Eleganza Industries. This has led to a real estate boom in both local governments.

“The real estate business plays a key role in fast tracking the socio-economic development of a community. In this regard, we see ourselves as facilitators of development,” said Hassan Ismail, CEO and co-founder of Eystone Development. “We want to be part of the development story of Epe by helping people find their feet here through the Bulverton project as we have done with our other projects in Ibeju-Lekki and Epe.”

According to Ismail, Bulverton Estate offers easy access to major road networks and close proximity to renowned landmarks.

“Within the estate, you’ll find convenient access to the Epe Marina project, the proposed Lekki Airport, and the Lekki Free Trade Zone, along with other notable attractions. We have also created diverse payment plans to make acquisition affordable,” the real estate tycoon added.

As more people move into the area to live or do business, real estate companies like Eystone Development are helping to fast track development by facilitating a smooth and seamless land ownership process, offering flexible payment structures. Through the Bulverton project and others, Eystone is facilitating access to property ownership and residency in this rapidly developing area of Nigeria’s commercial capital.

“Crafted to provide a premium living experience, Bulverton Estate presents an array of top-notch amenities, including 24-hour security, recreational facilities, and modern infrastructure. Moreover, its affordable pricing ensures an excellent return on your investment,” said Abiodun Sadiq Kosoko, Chief Operating Officer (COO).

According to Kosoko, the estate has several features such as secure perimeter fence and gate, well-maintained roads and drainage systems, illuminating streetlights, 24 hours security personnel, uninterrupted electricity supply and beautiful and scaping. It is also a completely dry land.