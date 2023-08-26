Desmond Mgboh

Kano State Chapter of the Igbo Community Association (ICA) has appealed the Governors of the South East states to extend a share of their palliatives to Ndigbos resident in the state.

Speaking at the inauguration of the elected state executive council of the association on Saturday, the Chairman of , Donatus Nwugo explained that the request was informed by the current economic challenges in the country which has not spared the Igbo people resident in the state.

While commending the South East Governors for providing buses to convey Ndigbo home for the yuletide celebrationsin the past, he implored them to consider additional areas of interventions such as facilitating tertiary admissions for tbeir children and providing scholarships to the exceptionally brillant ones.

He listed his adminstration’s areas of focus to include completion of thesralled Igbo House, peaceful relationship with the host cimmunity and interfacing with their home Governors to create an enabling environnement for them to divest their businesses home.

Speaking to Sunday Sun soon after, the Chairman of the Electoral Committee, Nick Nwobodo expressed satisfaction with the peaceful conduct of the exercise saying the five South East states were duly représented and participated in the exercise.

He added that the election was witnessed by the media and a number of invited observers who uninanimously approved of the process

The new Executive included John Nweke as Vice president,

Raphael Onuoha as Secretary, Chibuike Ani as Treasurer, while Bona Onyekwelu was elected as Financial Secretary.