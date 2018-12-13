Nigeria, after several perfidious years of democracy, still faces a bleak future primarily because of the culture of corruption that has permeated the entire society. Amusingly, it is even more difficult to find a less corrupt public official in Abuja or to stumble on someone who is bold and willing to rattle the center than to find flailing judiciary or dilapidated roads in the entire country. The judiciary is so corrupt and weak thereby perpetuating the weakness of other democratic institutions. READ ALSO: Odinkalu: CSOs accuse Odili of using judiciary to thwart justice In contrast, America is unequivocally a strong nation. It’s not only strong because of its military might, but it’s its strong veritable institutions that allow the country to flex its military power and at the same foster internal durability for democratic institutions. Thus, America has strong institutions that have been able to sustain its democracy for over 200 years. Nowhere is that potency more evident than in its judicial system that seriously attempts to make both private and public officials accountable to the people. Based on a very strong legal institution, no one is above or below the law regardless of highly placed in the society that person is. The sharp jaw of the law does not discriminate and that is why some public officials have not been able to escape its long reach. Public officials, such as the President, judges, Senators, House members, and governors, as well as others are held beyond reproach and are accountable to the public. They are not immune from judicial inquiry or any possible legal prosecution if they are found legally and morally wanting in office.

Rod R. Blagojevich, a powerful two-term former Illinois governor found the above to be very true with his personal experience with the law. Blagojevich, born on December 10, 1956, was the Cook County Assistant State’s Attorney and subsequently a member of the US House of Representatives before being elected in 2002 and sworn in as the governor of Illinois on January 13, 2003. Since his re-election in 2006 he was marred in legal problems. Rod R. Blagojevich came under federal investigation for corruption while in office. He was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, as well as soliciting bribes. The charges included attempted extortion, and conspiracy to solicit bribes, “personal benefit in exchange for an appointment” and racketeering among other charges. The scandal resulted in Rod Blagojevich’s impeachment by the Illinois General Assembly and subsequent removal from office in January 2009 by the Illinois Senate. Soon after the ordeal, on April 2, 2009, Rod Blagojevich was indicted by the federal grand jury on the charges filed by Patrick Fitzgerald, a no-nonsense federal prosecutor. On June 27, 2011, Rod Blagojevich was convicted of 17 charges of corruption and sentenced to 14 years in federal penitentiary on December 7, 2011. He is currently serving his 14-year sentence in Colorado. It’s clear that in the United States, any allegations of impropriety or graft against a public official—elected or appointed—is fully investigated to either exonerate the alleged or find him/her liable/guilty and consequently removed from office in addition to other legal retributions. The process of removing an elected official from office may be a long one. However, the culprit may elect to resign instead of putting the public through the impeachment process. Sadly, in Nigeria, corruption among some governors is protected by the immunity clause in the Section 308 of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria, which states: “(1) Notwithstanding anything to the contrary in this Constitution, but subject to subsection (2) of this section – (a) No civil or criminal proceedings shall be instituted or continued against a person to whom this section applies during his period of office; (b) A person to whom this section applies shall not be arrested or imprisoned during that period either in pursuance of the process of any court or otherwise; and (c) No process of any court requiring or compelling the appearance of a person to whom this section applies, shall be applied for or issued: Provided that in ascertaining whether any period of limitation has expired for the purposes of any proceedings against a person to whom this section applies, no account shall be taken of his period of office.”