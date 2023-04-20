From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA ) in Kaduna State has said the expulsion of its governorship candidate in the 2023 elections, Dr Andrew Duya, over alleged political misconduct has not changed.

The party had taken the decision at its review meeting on how itself and its candidates fared in the just concluded elections in the State.

The party claimed that its governorship candidate “romanced” a particular political party and its governorship candidate without the collective agreement of his party at the State level.

Chairman of the party in the State, Alhaji Hassan Ibrahim Rahamah who presided over the meeting alongside other excos told newsmen that, the suspension of Duya became necessary to instill discipline in its members irrespective of their political weight.

According to the Chairman, “The decision to suspend our governorship candidate in the 2023 election in Kaduna State, Dr. Andrew Duya, became necessary to enforce discipline, and also to ensure that such anti~party activities did not occur again.

“The party is working on the mandate of the people with the hope to reposition the structure of the party in the State, to make amendments where necessary, and get feedback from party flag bearers in the State.

“The party’s working committee is working hard to assure its teaming supporters that their trust is held in high esteem and thank them for believing in the party manifestos and their candidates in Kaduna state”.

The Secretary of the party in the State, Timothy Azubuike, also expressed displeasure with the action of its governorship candidate in the State.

He, however, appealed to members of the party to always consult widely in the future to avoid taking a decision that can bring down the reputation of the party.