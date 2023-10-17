From Walter Ukaegbu, Abuja

Nigerian Exporters have called on the Federal Government to reinstate the Executive Director Nigerian Export Promotion Council, NEPC Dr. Ezra Yakusak considering the fact that he has worked tirelessly to put Nigerian exporters on world map.

Some exporters expressed disappoinment in the recent appointment by the Federal Government. Among those who spoke to the press is an exporter, Chief Executive Officer, Rosemary Akwashiki who said the Nigerian Export Promotion Council through the ED Ezra Yakusak has brought Nigerian products on world map, stating that this removal of the Yakusak is completely untimely.

According to her, Yakusak was not just a Chief Executive, “he held us by the hand, worked with the women in export on the right steps to take to export our products. We are appealing to the government to please look at the plight of Nigerian exporters and return the ED considering the fact that his tenure is not close to finishing. I believe good work speaks and Dr. Yakusak has done well in export”.

The Chief Executive Officer of Lelooks Bags, Chief Mrs. Chinwe Ezenwa said she is not comfortable with the appointment even though the government reserve the right to do what they feel is best, but with this removal of the Executive Director NEPC, I must express my disappointment.

This kind of appointment does not give room for stability in government, it does not even give room for stakeholders to understand what is happening. Dr. Ezra is really doing well why remove him, he has not even spent two years, yet has done much and achieved much for the Government. Just when he is settling down, please the government should reconsider and bring him back.

Kokomiere another exporter lamented that this is where the Government gets it wrong, when Government is making policies especially on delicate sectors like export, exporters should be carried along. Dr. Ezra should be returned please , he has done so much and is doing more. When the Head of any parastatal is working they should be allowed continuity.

Dr Ezra Yakusak took over as Executive Director CEO NEPC on 27th November, , 2021 and in two years has achieved what the Council has not achieved since it was created in 1977.

The non export sector had the highest revenue turnover in the two year Dr. Yakusak took over. The

Non-oil export rose to $4.8billion in less than two years, the Council had its first and 2nd National Conference on Non-oil Export which had never been done before. There was the first ever Exporters Award, Certification of 354 SMEs. First National Summit on Non-oil Export all these took place in less than two years.

The Council had established Export Trade House in different countries of the world, this is an initiative by Dr Ezra and his team to have a central location where Made-in Nigeria products can be shipped, displayed and distributed to different parts of the world. The export trade houses are in China, Togo, Cairo and Egypt with the intent to set up Export Trade House in Dubai soon.

Because of these achievements, he was given a commendation letter by the former Minister of Industry Trade and Investment, Richard Adeniyi Adebayo.

He was also given a National Productivity Order of Merit Award by President. Mohammadu Buhari. He is the first Executive Director and only staff of the NEPC to be so honoured. The award was instituted by the Federal Government of Nigeria to recognize and honour productive individuals and organizations in Nigeria in the year of the award for achievements made in the preceding years.