A group of exporters in Imo State has called on the Federal Government to intervene in promoting the non-oil export business nationwide.

The State Exporters League and Chairman, Traditional Council, Mbaitoli council area, Eze St George Ekeh, made the call in Owerri on Thursday during a pre-launch sensitisation seminar for the new export product called Omimi Garri.

Ekeh, who is also the Chief Executive of the Justy Confectionery and Foods Limited, said with the provision of land for cultivation of raw materials as well as processing plants, Nigeria’s non-oil export products would effectively compete in the global market.

According to him, the initiative will provide added employment opportunities for Nigeria’s unemployed population and increase its foreign exchange earnings.

He listed the health benefits of Omimi Garri to include prevention and management of diabetes, cancers, coronary heart diseases, eye defects, memory disorders and reproductive health issues in men and women alike.

“ Omimi Garri contains 35 essential vitamins and is a rich source of protein , iron, calcium, fiber, folic acid and colostrum to pregnant women, lactating mothers and babies,” he said.

“ With investments in the areas of land for cultivation and factories for processing, Nigeria will boost her economy, increase the volume and value of non-oil exports in the global market and redefine dependency on crude oil, “ he said.

Imo Coordinator of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Mr Anthony Ajuruchi, restated the agency’s commitment to providing the framework for non-oil exports for Nigeria’s economic development.

He described the product as part of results of efforts by the NEPC in Imo to aid small businesses and ensure that incentives from the Federal Government were put to their best use.

Also, Manager of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) in Imo, Mrs Ifeoma Onyia, said the agency would continue to develop and aid the growth of small businesses in line with its core mandate.

The Head, Women in Agriculture, of the Imo Agricultural Development Programme (ADP), Mrs Elsie Emecheta, pledged the state government’s commitment to healthy partnerships with exporters in the state.

She said the product was a rich source of nutrients and urged Imo residents and Nigerians in general, to embrace the product for healthy living.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a highlight of the event was the presentation of positive testimonies by persons who had used the product. (NAN)