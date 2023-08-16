From Ben Dunno, Warri

Niger Delta governors have been urged to go into partnership with federal government and private sector operators, especially those within the hospitality industry on how to maximize the vast tourism potentials for the purpose of boosting revenue generation and creating jobs.

Making the suggestion while addressing newsmen on the occasion of fourth annual memorial of a community leader, Deaconess (Mrs) Magdalene Zipuamere Egukawho (nee Okoro) in Patani Council area of Deita State, Dr Iti Onigbani, Commissioner for Tourism in Bayelsa state, lamented untapped tourist attractions in the region.

While emphasizing the urgent need for cultural reawakening in the region through teaching and learning of the indigenous languages in schools to avoid the indigenous languages of the Niger Delta from going into extinction, Dr. Onigbani, also urged Niger Delta youths to embrace cultural revival in the overall interest of the ethnic nationality.

He stated that the Niger Delta region of Nigeria is endowed with a lot of festivals and cultural events that are tourist attractions, and qualify as tourism destinations noting that if extensively explored, they would add to the socioeconomic development of the region.

According to him; “Apart from the prospects of oil and gas in the Niger Delta region, it is high time the Federal Government and the various States explore the tourism and cultural potentialities of the region”.

“One of the numerous untapped tourism potentialities of the Niger Delta region is the Seigbein festival of Kabowei Kingdom, a subset of the Niger Delta”.

“Seigbein festival alongside other festivals and cultural products in the Niger Delta region, are money spinners because both local and foreign investors will be attracted to the region to invest their money, if adequately explored”.

Consequently, the Commissioner called for the allocation of more money to the culture and tourism sector in the annual budgets of the respective States in the region.

While canvassing for increased investments in the tourism sector in the Niger Delta region, the Commissioner however emphasised the need for improved security across the area saying “this is highly imperative to further boost the confidence of potential tourists”.

Furthermore, he called for urgent rehabilitation of all the failed portions of the East West highway to make tourism a more interesting venture in the region.

Speaking earlier, the chief host of the get together, High Chief Emomena Victor Wayles Egukawhore, a marine, construction and oil magnate and Chief executive of De Wayles group of companies, said that the annual event was to immortalize and honour his beloved mother, who passed on four years ago, for the lasting legacy she left behind for him, his siblings and the society at large.

Also addressing the gathering, the Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Western Izon, Rt. Reverend Victor Ebipade Okporu, extolled the qualities of departed Deaconess Egukawho, mother of the celebrant, whom he described as “an exceptionally virtuous woman who had left good legacy and impacted positively on the lives of all those who came in contact with her during her lifetime”.

The event which featured Christian memorial service, tributes and cultural displays was graced by traditional rulers, Government officials, captains of industry as well as members of the public, drawn in their numbers particularly from Bayelsa and Delta States.

Among the dignitaries was Alabo Gideon Ekeumei, the Secretary to the State Governme (SSG) representing Bayelsa State Governor; Dr Iti Onigbani, the Commissioner for Tourism; Chief Ekisah Esinkumoh, the Commissioner for Special Duties;

Others are HonJones Ebiere, the Commissioner for Mineral Resources; King Itchekpo Mbi of Obetebe land as well as High Chief Tunde Smooth, leading representatives of the Ijaw Development Union (IDU), to the occasion.