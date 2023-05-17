From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Vice President,Yemi Osinbajo has advised returning and newly elected Governors to explore the opportunities abound in the digital sector within the first 100 days in office.

He said this while delivery his keynote address at the Day-two of the Induction programme for returning and incoming governors at the State House, Abuja.

Represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, the VP said technology was the leading economy catalyst in driving diversification agenda which is critical in achieving economic transformation and development.

He encouraged governors to harness the economic potential of the youths in FINTECH, Entertainment and Agriculture.

Speaking to Governors-elects, he charged them to monitor the close ties that exist between security, economic development, investment and growth as it would help shape their priorities in office.

While leading a presentation on Managing the process of Governance, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, while sharing valuable experiences on critical decision making processes, has advised his colleagues not to crack in the face of crisis, insisting emotional intelligence is a necessary requirement for leaders.

According to him, a lot will happen that no leader will anticipate like the ENDSARS protests, the civil disobedience that assumed a frightening dimension in which Lagos was the epicenter, the leader must continue to soldier on.

According to Sanwo-Olu, who blamed social media for negatively escalating the crisis, such developments will test the resolve of the State government.

He said: “Building collapse, fire incidents, things will happen but we must continue to manage the city without excuses.”

We asked for the job let’s continue to do it. A lot will happen that you didn’t anticipate, you must continue to move on. That is what will make the difference.”

The Lagos governor also encouraged the incoming Governors to promptly swing into action and not delay in forming their cabinet and prioritize issues that would promote effective Growth in their states.

He also advised that they see their deputy governors as number one resource, instead of a spare tyre or rivals.

“The first member of your team is your deputy governor, it is a joint ticket, however he emerges is no longer the issue, he has been with you through campaign and he is the first the resource you should use. Some of us sitting here are deputy governors that will be sworn in as governors, so your deputy governor is good enough.”

Governor of Oyo state, Oluseyi Makinde, on his part shared some personal experience and encourage the Governors-elect to engage in Community engagement before implement policies and out lining the Budget for the state.

Makinde also talked about ways to shore up state revenue and cut the over reliance on the monthly federal allocation.

Former Governor of Virginia, USA, Terry McAuliffe, in his remarks said the choice of cabinet chosen by the Governors elect will either make nor mar them, stressing how it is important to get it right while empowering them.

The incoming and returning governors are learning new and better ways to improve on governance in their respective states as soon as they are sworn-in on the 29th of May.

They are attending an induction organised by the Nigeria Governors Forum, where the new governors are supported with relevant tools to usher them into office and enable them transition from campaigning to managing the process of governance.

, or