Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro has explained why he substituted the duo of Joe Aribo and Victor Osimhen in the second of the team’s 3-2 victor over Sierra Leone on Sunday.

Peseiro’s decision to start Joe Aribo in the match against Sierra Leone came as a surprise to many, considering the midfielder’s lack of playing time last season at Southampton.

However, Peseiro showed faith in the midfielder, handing him a starting role in the important Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

In the 71st minute of the match, Peseiro made the decision to replace Aribo, which also changed the team’s dynamics and tactics.

Similarly, Victor Osimhen, who had played a significant role in the game by scoring two goals, was substituted in the 81st minute.

According to the coach, during his post-match presser, the substitutions of Joe Aribo and Victor Osimhen were forced due to injury concerns.

“I try to improve the team but Aribo was replaced because of an injury. Osimhen also felt something in the leg,” Peseiro told reporters.

“The others I tried to give more power, energy and quality to fight till the end because Sierra Leone in that moment didn’t create many opportunities, but later they attacked and pressurized us and they did very well.”