By Henry Uche, Lagos

Beyond claims payments experiences of policyholders (which were often sad), experts in the insurance sector will expose other feasible strategies insurers can deploy to boost customers’ satisfaction and industry growth.

Drawn from the entire insurance value chain, these experts who would at 2023 Claims Advocacy Conference, slated for October 5th, in Lagos, discuss the theme: Taking Insurance Experiences Beyond Claims Payments.

The Convener & CEO of Carefirst Consult, Mr Gus Wiggle, who was a former Chairman of Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA), affirmed that insurance czars would explore: ‘Insurers’ reactions when claims are reported; why documentation is critical for claims payments, why does Claims processing experience reportedly very painful in most cases and the Life of policyholders’ after Claims are paid’

“When claims experience grueling, it impacts on your trust, that is why improving claims experiences and beyond is essential for insurers who aim to delight their customers.

“It’s in that often frustrating and distraught moment of filing a claim that insurers prove to their customers how much (or how little) they care for the customers they protect, and how deserving they are of their customers’ business that directly impacts customer loyalty, retention, and the brand of the company”

“Data gathered from policyholders revealed that the overwhelming majority of complaints about insurance companies involved claims. So we need to know how insurers can be responsive and strengthen customer loyalty and retention.

“We must enlighten the policyholders on the use of Loss Adjusters while ensuring that they understand the process commonly considered as delay by insurers. We have come to understand that Claims is the Best Teacher in Insurance, hence the need to understand that insurance may not mean much until one have a claim”

He added, “practical experience have shown that most cases of outstanding claims are traceable to incomplete or poor documentation by claimants, while policyholders have continued to point towards the insurers of being responsible for their sad experiences, which often times prompt some of them (insured) to opt for new insurer/s, all these more are detailed for discourse,” he assured.