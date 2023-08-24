By Henry Uche

Experts across the insurance value chain will at the second edition of the Insurance Meets Tech (IMT 2.0) conference brainstorm over disentangling the sector from every shackles hindering speedy insurance penetration.

Slated for September 28 and 29, in Lagos, the conference aims to accelerate the local insurance and insurtech sectors by providing a platform for stakeholders to share ideas, insights, and experiences on leveraging technology to drive insurance penetration, improve efficiency and effectiveness as well as other prevailing concerns in Nigeria’s insurance industry and Africa at large.

Its organiser, Mr. Odion Aleobua, said the session will bring together prominent key players in government, finance, health, tech, and telecom sectors, and others in insurtech to brainstorm and proffer feasible and sustainable panacea to the aforementioned challenges.

The two-day conference will feature panel discussions, exhibitions, specialised masterclasses, providing a platform for a cross pollination and fertilization of ideas on how to leverage technology to drive insurance penetration and boosts acceptability.

Use of data analytics to improve underwriting and claims management processes; cyber insurance; and the role of web aggregators in the industry’s value chain would be discussed.

The conference will culminate in a gala and awards evening to recognise excellence and outstanding contributors in the industry. With the rapid adoption of digital technologies, IMT 2.0 is expected to be a catalyst for the digital transformation of the industry.

“People can register via https://insurancemeetstech.com/. IMT 2.0 will be a game-changer for the insurance industry in Nigeria and across Africa,” Aleobua assured.