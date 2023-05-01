By Zika Bobby

Experts have advised members of the Association of Promotional Products Specialists of Nigeria (APPSON), to be more innovative and strategic in their operations in order to attract and command more respect from brand owners and other corporate organisations.

The brand management experts, who stated this during the APPSON conference, an offshoot of Marketing and Promotional Products Expo, MAPPEX, in Lagos at the weekend. also urged promotional products specialists to employ technology to reinforce the indispensability of promotional products and services.

Chief Executive Officer of Redwood Consulting and guest speaker at the conference, Hannah Oyebanjo, who spoke on Branding and Promotional Products from Concept to Reality, said: “Innovation thrives when brand managers and promotional specialists collaborate effectively.”

She said technology is an enabler of winning that will enhance the business of promotional products.

She added that promotional products specialists should also understand the connection between brand and branding in the marketing eco-system.

“We need to know that the promotional materials are part of the marketing eco-system because it helps in loyalty and retention. It is a very cost-effective marketing strategy which will enable you to stand out among others.” She said.

Group Managing Director of BlackEye Media and members of the panel Femi Adelusi, who said the future of the promotional products industry is bright, advised that specialists in the industry should make use of technology to enhance their business especially in the way they deliver their products to enhance the uniqueness of the products.

He said: “Customers/consumers nowadays are looking for experience and the sophistication that brands can bring for them, and this is where promotional product specialists have to come in and show their expertise.”

Another panelist and Marketing Category Manager, Marketing Africa/Guinness Nigeria, Uchechukwu Onoh said, promotional materials have the capacity to increase the impact of media, hence, there must be unique products and quality service delivery that will make promotional product specialists and brands see themselves as partners rather than clients.

“Makers of promotional materials need to position themselves to occupy a special place in the heart of the brands by producing good locally made materials that will enable brands to patronize them.” She said.

For Jide Sipe, head of corporate affairs at EcoBank who was also on the panel, APPSON needs to be innovative in building its members in order to grow the promotional products industry. According to him, “APPSON is sitting on a goldmine just having this association. The association can push for support from the Bank of Industry and Central Bank of Nigeria. The industry also needs to build themselves and be innovative to have a stronger bond.”

In her remark and appreciation to those on the panel, APPSON President, Mrs Abiola Sanni, said APPSON will increase awareness and continue to sensitise its members on quality and “build talents and capacity that will enable any member of APPSON to determine where to play.”