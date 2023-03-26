Policy makers in the health sector have been urged to, as a matter of urgency, automate the administration of hospitals, to ensure an effective and efficient service delivery in Nigeria.

This and more were the focal points of an event which brought various health sector stakeholders under the same roof in Port-Harcourt, at the weekend. Among others, automation was touted as the answer to the questions of poor service delivery and delayed response to emergencies.

Speaking at the event, Managing Director, Gazems Technologies, operators of G-Medics Solution, Finny Nwaogazie, gave the charge at the G-Medic Open Day event in Port Harcourt.

He said: “When a hospital is digitalised, it enjoys the full benefits of digitalisation, and as you automate your process, from start to finish, everything gets automated, automate entire process, from the first port of call, front desk to when the patient has been discharged, the process becomes smooth.

“G-Medics was designed to automate hospital processes, moving them from analogue way of doing things to digital way of doing things. We have come to stay, and have already installed our solution system to 10 hospitals in Lagos, one in Ogun and Port Harcourt, Rivers states, respectively.”

He also called on the public to check out the company’s activities online, for sake of future collaborations. He said Gazems has the most cost effective solutions in the industry as of now. He also said the solution is a local breed, which was developed in Nigeria to perfectly respond to peculiar issues in the Nigerian health care sector.

“We have not partnered anybody or company yet. We developed the solution from the scratch. We target and expect that the federal and state governments, and privately-owned hospitals begin to patronise us.

“Our primary targets are the class ‘B’ hospitals. The class ‘A’ hospitals have the solution already in their custody. The hospitals that need to automate their hospitals processes are our target,” Nwaogazie said.

On whether they intend to export their technology outside the shores of the nation, he consented, noting there are plans to start with countries likeTanzania and Ghana.

“We are yet to partner the Federal Government or the Ministry of Health, although we have done some jobs, for the federal medical centres, Owerri and Umuahia, in Imo and Abia states respectively.

“Our system is what every analogue system-based hospital needs, to upgrade and move to the next level.”

He said the company was registered more than 10 years ago, and have been in operation since. He said Gazems have had contract stints with the Federal Government and the Federal Ministry of Health, as well as the Medical and Dental Consultants of Nigeria.