From Uche Usim, Abuja

In an effort to showcase its rich service offerings, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria is set to host all stakeholders and investors at the second edition of the FAAN National Aviation Conference (FNAC2).

According to Faithful A. Hope-Ivbaze (Mrs), the Acting General Manager, Corporate Affairs of FAAN, the theme of this edition, holding at the International Conference Centre, Abuja from May 15-18, 2023, is “Sustainability of the Aviation Industry in Nigeria”.

She noted that FNAC2 will discuss the future of Nigerian airports viz-a-viz innovations, safety and security, financing and leasing, sustainability, growth drivers, logistics, and more. It will also offer stakeholders an opportunity to explore, deliberate and understand how technology-driven innovations will change air travel in decades to come.

“The conference will feature keynote presentations by industry professionals, panel discussions, networking, and an investment forum. It promises to be educative, informative, and unprecedented.

“Notable topics that would be discussed by global industry leaders at this year’s edition include Sustainability of the Aviation Industry in Nigeria: The Regulator’s Perspective; Sustainability of the Aviation Industry in Nigeria: The Economics Perspective; Sustainability of the Aviation Industry in Nigeria: The Airport Operator’s Perspective; Sustainability of the Aviation Industry in Nigeria: The Aviation Workers’ Perspective; Repositioning Cargo Operations Through Development of Agriculture and Natural Resources in Nigeria; Mitigating the Impact of Brain-Drain in the Aviation Industry in Nigeria; Aviation Facilities/Equipment Leasing and Financing; The Aviation Industry as a Stimulant for Economic Development, amongst others.

“The forum will also explore the strategic diversification of FAAN’s revenue sources, with emphasis on non-aeronautical revenue including Airport Advertising, Tourism, Land Development, amongst others”, she explained.

Hope-Ivbaze added that the 2023 edition has been packaged to attract local and international investors in order to apprise them of the vast investment opportunities in the Nigerian aviation industry.

The twilight of the conference will feature an investment forum that will focus on opportunities in Nigerian airports, with an emphasis on repositioning our secondary airports through cargo operations.

“This edition, which would be attended by critical stakeholders from both the public and private sectors within and outside Nigeria has been calibrated to consolidate on the achievements of the maiden edition, as well as attract investments for national economic growth and development,” she stated.