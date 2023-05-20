…As group raise awareness, takes stock of issues affecting families in Africa

By Bianca Iboma-Emefu

To ensure children develop in a more stable family environment and have the best start in life,the Institute of Family Engineering and Development in collaboration with African Family Life Delegate held a conference to celebrates International Day of Family,May15th, 2023.

The hybrid conference, was held at the Sheba Event Centre, Ikeja-Lagos, with over 1000 delegates from across Africa in attendance.They

brought together top scholars, experts of family policyto take stock of the state of the family.

Moreso,the event provides an opportunity to promote awareness of issues relating to families and to increase the knowledge of the society on the importance of families and their role in society.

“Family is important in an individual’s life. You can feel rejuvenated when you take time every day to appreciate your family and reconnect with them.

A renowned scholar and authority on family studies,Prof. Olujide Adekeye, delivered the keynote address, setting the tone for the discussions and engagement that followed. His thought-provoking address shed light on the significance of family in Africa and the crucial role it plays in societal development

Also, the Convener,a leading expert in Family Systems Engineering, Praise Fowowe spoke about the importance of sticking to our values rather than bending to the values of others.

Fowowe said to restore strong values in our families, there is need for people to be certified. They need to enroll in the Family systems engineering certification program. The world is in dire need of family professionals who can help the families thrive.

Femi Jacobs, addressed the fact that we need to stop approaching parenting from the point of prevention and fear but from the point of building.

While Dinma Nwobi, advised couples to have a strong conversation and ask relevant questions before they get married.

Nigerian Journalist, Editor for the magazine “Todays Woman and former NTA presenter Adesua Onyenokwe spoke about the importance of work-life balance for women so that they can be available for their home.

Furniture,Mariam Lemu, spoke about the importance of restoring strong values to our families. She also highlighted the challenges facing families in Africa today, such as porn, masturbation and too much exposure to screens.

The First Lady of Lagos State, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu who was represented by Mrs Anike Adekanye said that the home front is where education truly starts.

Mrs Sanwo-Olu commended the Institute for having a special Family Engineering Certification Program that can equipped the family and develop life coaches as well as practitioners with the skills and expertise needed to work with troubled families.

Most importantly, she said promote a family ideology that makes the home a reflection of the great continent of Africa cultural values and identity we all want to see.

“Emphasizing on the importance of Strong families Mrs Sanwo-Olu said they are the foundation of strong societies. They provide the love, support, and stability that children need to thrive. They also provide a sense of belonging and community that can help adults cope with stress and adversity.

“There are many challenges facing families in Africa today. Stress, conflict and wrong media are just a few of the issues that families are struggling with. These challenges can make it difficult for families to provide for their basic needs and to meet the emotional and developmental needs of their children.

“Despite these challenges, there are many strong families in Africa today who have been able to surmount all challenges to build a sustainable family unit that has the reflection of a beautiful society.

“These families are resilient and resourceful. They are committed to providing a loving and supportive home for their children. They are also active members of their communities. They work together to solve problems and to build a better future for themselves and their children.

Speaking on government role, the first lady said that the government can play a huge role in supporting strong families. Governments can provide assistance to families in need. For example, governments can provide family counseling services among other advocacy that can enhance the family setting.

“Governments can also create policies that support strong families. For example, governments can create policies that make it easier for parents to balance work and family responsibilities. They can also create policies that protect families from violence and abuse.

The African Family Life Delegate Conference provided a platform for experts and policymakers to discuss the challenges facing families in Africa and to develop strategies for strengthening families.

The conference was sponsored by Wakanow, Ultrabliss Homes, Praise Fowowe International, The Elevation Church, Global Impact Church, IFED, Network of Family Life Professionals, Stretch Communications, and TOS Industrial Farm. The sponsors’ support helped to make the conference possible and to ensure that it was possible.

The Institute of Family Engineering and Development is grateful to all of the speakers, panelists, sponsors and attendees who made the African Family Life Delegate Conference a success. The Institute looks forward to continuing to work to strengthen families in Africa and around the world.

The UN went ahead to establish World Family Day for observance and, each year, select a different family-focused theme to address world-wide challenges like education, poverty, health, and work/family balance, just

for children’s mental and physical health.

“Numerous studies have shown dramatically the impact it has on a child’s success.

Communities all over the world face obstacles that jeopardize the stability of the family but with the recognition they are able to learn about some of the social, economic, and demographic factors impacting families around the world and see how they can strengthen their own.

Other speakers at the conference included, Peju Ibekwe and Adeola Kingsley-James.