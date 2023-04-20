From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

An economic expert, Opeyemi Agbaje, has urged the President-elect Bola Tinubu to embark on reforms that would transform the economic fortunes of the country and to be decisive with prevailing insecurity.

Delivering a paper, titled, ‘Crime and Insecurity: Understanding Nigeria’s Socio-economic Crisis’, the guest lecturer, at a media parley, organised by First City Monument Bank (FCMB), stressed if the security challenges are not tackled, they would have cascading effects on socio-economic development of the nation.

He observed that available data indicate that Nigeria is engulfed in an economic crisis, and thus, needs a capable leadership to bail it.

Agbaje observed that the subsisting security architecture was potent and only needed the political will to drive the entire process.

According to him, ” Nigeria is more-or- less in a state of social choas approaching breakdown of law and order. Poverty and unemployment/underemployment is rising rapidly and there is high inequality, banditary, kidnapping, insurgency, terrorism are rife especially in the three geographical zones in Northern Nigeria and crime is widespread all over the country.”

He stated that as long as there is a dysfunctional economy with weak leadership, crime rate would continue to increase.

The guest lecturer added that to address the current economic quagmire, a mix of market and social policy was needed to move the country forward.

In his welcome address, the Vice President, Corporate Affairs of the bank, Diran Olojo, submitted that an informed media would aid nation’s growth and better the society.

He charged reporters on responsible journalism for good of the citizenry and image of their brands.