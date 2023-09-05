From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

An industrialist and Doctor of Strategic Management, Emmanuel Agba, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to prioritize the industrial sector by way of energy subsidy, palliative allocation, special forex intervention and tax moratorium to stimulate the industrial and productive sector of the nation.

Agba gave this advise after his convocation at the University of America which held recently at Public Service Institute of Nigeria, Abuja.

He said the interventions are required to move the nation from a 3rd to a 1st World economy.

The management strategist stressed that the nation’s competitive advantage cannot be enhanced without the innovative transformation by the manufacturing sector.

Dr. Agba who was one of the doctoral graduates at the ceremony emphasized that if the industrial sector is given attention, it will create more jobs and improve the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of Nigeria.