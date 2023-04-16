From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Dr Victor Ekpenyong, the CEO of Kenyon International has urged the country to harness its abundant oil and gas resources for economic and industrial development.

Ekpenyong, a Well Controls specialist said that harnessing the expertise of Nigerian oil workers in a robust Gas Asset Management Plan to achieve Net Zero target will tackle oil theft and vandalism.

A statement by Mr Ifechukwu Muonyili, Public Affairs Manager at Kenyon at the weekend, quoted Ekpenyong as making the call while addressing industry experts at the Oloibiri Lecture Series and Energy Forum (OLEF) 2023.

According to Ekpenyong, who was a keynote speaker, there was a need for Nigeria to develop a strategy for oil and gas asset management to ensure effective oil and gas resources utilisation.

The proposed plan, he said will enhance energy security, and achieve net-zero emission goals earlier set by the Federal Government driven by its policy of gas utilisation as transition energy.

Ekpenyong stated that Nigeria has been blessed with abundant oil and gas resources, but the lack of proper management has resulted in cases of vandalism and obsolete oil and gas assets still in use.

“One cannot utilise what one has not properly managed and Nigerian industry experts need to take decisive action to implement a comprehensive strategy to bring these assets under control, properly managed and secured.

“We at Kenyon International, an industrious oil and gas service company, have developed a home grown panacea to oil theft and vandalism in oil and gas fields.

“Our solutions have been helping some operators to manage their assets, and it comes with so many risks to the lives of our employees who implement the process.

“As patriotic Nigerians we go through a lot in a bid to secure assets and prevent tampering and pollution that could potentially pollute and destabilise the ecosystem and we urge industry-wide deployment,” Ekpenyong said.

Ekpenyong who harped on asset management in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry and the need for all stakeholders to take action towards achieving this goal pointed that there lies the solution Nigeria needs.

The Oloibiri Lecture Series and Energy Forum (OLEF) 2023, an annual initiative of the Society of Petroleum Engineers Nigeria targets enforcing the development of the oil and gas industry in Africa.