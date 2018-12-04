“The current tight stance is expected to continue in the near-term, especially in view of rising inflation expectations and exchange market pressures.”

Omodele Adigun

Nigeria’s inflation rate is expected to rise for the rest of this year till mid-2019, said governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Godwin Emefiele. According to him, despite this gloomy picture, the short-term outlook of the Nigerian economy remains good.

Emefiele, who disclosed this at the bankers’ dinner in Lagos on Friday in his speech entitled Strengthening the Economic Recovery Process in Nigeria, peered into his crystal ball and told Nigerians what to expect in 2019.

Excerpts:

Global growth projections both for 2018 and 2019 have been revised downward to 3.7 percent from the 3.9 percent earlier projected. Growth momentum in US is projected to remain strong as fiscal stimulus continues into 2019. In emerging markets, growth forecasts are revised downward for Argentina, Brazil, Iran, Turkey, and South Africa reflecting country-specific factors, uncertainties in the financial conditions, and rising geopolitical tensions as well as higher oil import bills.

In light of the current developments in both the global and domestic economies, and based on extensive simulations, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is of the view that the short-term outlook of the Nigerian economy remains good:

“We expect that Monetary policy stance will remain judicious, research-driven, adequate and supportive of the real economy subject to underlying fundamentals. The current tight stance is expected to continue in the near-term, especially in view of rising inflation expectations and exchange market pressures. Though we will act to appropriately adjust the policy rate in line with unfolding conditions and outlooks, CBN will continue to ensure that the policy interest rate is delicately set to balance the objectives of price stability with output stabilisation.

GDP

With favourable oil price developments and continued efforts at driving indigenous production in high-impact real sector activities, especially agriculture and manufacturing, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is expected to pick-up in the remaining two quarters of 2018. This will be buoyed by the anticipated budgetary and electioneering spending in the near-term. From 1.5 per cent in quarter two (Q2) of 2018, growth is projected to quicken to 1.7 per cent in Q3 and 1.9 per cent by the fourth quarter.

Inflation

Inflation expectations are rising on the backdrop of anticipated politically-related liquidity injections. For the rest of 2018 and towards mid-2019, Nigeria’s rate of inflation is projected to rise slightly to about 11.4 percent and then moderate thereafter.

Exchange rate

Though CBN has so far managed to maintain exchange rate stability, the current capital flow reversals from emerging markets is expected to continue to exert considerable pressure on market rates. This pressure could be amplified by the forthcoming elections, especially as the political marketplace heats up. Notwithstanding these pressures, CBN is determined to maintain its stable exchange policy stance over the next few months given the relatively high level of reserves. Gross stability is projected in the forex market given increased oil related inflows and contained import bill. I will like to make it categorically clear that ‘sustaining a stable exchange rate is of overriding importance to us even as we continue to put measures in place to shore up reserves’.