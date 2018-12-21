Demola Balogun

It will be a night of wine and fine dining as The Executive Spot celebrates three years of hospitality splendor tomorrow, Saturday December 22.

Owned and managed by astute technocrat and urbane administrator, Hajiya Ramat Lawal, The Executive Spot,

which overlooks the secluded condominium and luxury properties situated at Glover Road, Ikoyi, Lagos, prides

itself as a veritable fun place for celebrities, exclusive members and crème de la crème of the society.

Hajiya Ramat, whose hospitality concept is a definitive connection between living well and having a cheerful outlook on life, flung the doors of the outfit open to select guests and patrons precisely on December 22, 2015, with a clear message on the fusion of hospitality, leisure lifestyle and healthy living.

With extensive range of facilities including event center, gym, swimming pool, floodlit tennis court and squash court, The Executive Spot is a place to be any time, any day. Its fitness center is a melting point for young career women and upwardly mobile professionals who converge on the facility at weekends for yoga classes, cardio, aerobics and weight training exercises.

According to a close source, the third anniversary will be marked on a low-key in view of Hajiya Ramat’s modest yet classy lifestyle. “Hajia is a modest woman and entrepreneur who doesn’t like to make noise about her achievements. So, she has decided to celebrate the anniversary on a low key, only with her friends and family members,” the source says.