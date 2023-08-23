By Moses Akaigwe

There was palpable excitement in the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) on Thursday as the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) commissioned an Electric Vehicle charging station located in the Engineering faculty.

At the ceremony, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Arizechukwu Charles Igwe, and the university’s top dons, commended the NADDC for making the institution the host of one of the critical facilities in the council’s vehicle electrification project.

Incorporated into the new 2023 National Automotive Industry Development Plan approved recently by the Federal Executive Council, the solar-powered EV charging station project is part of the NADDC’s efforts at deepening EV technology in Nigeria and enhancing human capital development.

Addressing the guests at the event, the Director General of the NADDC, Mr. Jelani Aliyu EV charging station in UNN is not only aimed at developing research work in the area of vehicle electrification through human capital development, but also represents a significant effort by Nigeria to key into the global transition from the use of petrol and diesel, to electric vehicles (EVs).

“In furtherance to the Council’s bid to promote the research, design and adoption of EVs, the Council has developed three 15KVA solar-powered EV charging stations at three Federal Institutions; University of Lagos; Usman Danfodiyo University, Sokoto; and the University of Nigeria, Nsukka,” disclosed Aliyu, who was represented by the Director Industrial Infrastructure Department of the Council, Dr Nua Omisanya.

The Director General, however, encouraged the university to utilise the opportunity by stimulating further research and development of EVs in Nigeria, adding that charging stations at UDUS and UNILAG had already been commissioned for the same purpose.

“With the emergence of new automotive technologies, the global automotive industry is in a race of technological advancement, and the Nigerian Automotive Industry cannot be left out, but must be at the forefront of the race”. He also urged the general public to embrace Electric Vehicles as a greener and alternative means of transportation in Nigeria.

Dr. Omisanya was accompanied by Director in charge of NADDC Zonal Offices, Mrs. Susan Bisong-Taiwo, NADDC South East Zonal Coordinator, Edith Oleribe, as well as other critical stakeholders.

Speaking at the event, Prof. Charles Arizechukwu Igwe, applauded the management of NADDC for the land mark achievement, commending them for considering “Nigeria’s first university” worthy of having one of the EV charging stations.

He said “I am delighted that UNN is among the universities chosen to be part of the NADDC EV Pilot programme. UNN will always support and be the first on EV development in Nigeria”.

He charged relevant authorities in the university to be more practical oriented and fully key into the Vehicle Electrification Programme of NADDC for the benefit of the university and humanity in general.

Prof. Igwe also stressed on the need for relevant stakeholders to bridge the gap between energy production and productivity by building solar energy farms as renewable sources of energy generation in Nigeria.

Prof. Igwe was accompanied to the event by dignitaries from the top echelon of the university’s academic and administrative structures, including Prof. Pat Okpopko, DVC Administration, Dr. (Mrs.) Celine Ngozi Nebedum; Prof. Edwin Omeje, Dean Student Affairs; Prof. Emenike Ejiogu, Dean Engineering, represented by the Associate Dean; and Prof. Samuel Enibe of the Mechanical Engineering Department.

Earlier at the Vice Chancellor’s conference room during a during a courtesy visit by the NADDC team led by Dr, Omisanya, the Chairman, NADDC-UNN Centre for Electric Vehicle Research and Development, Prof. Ozoemena Ani, had informed the host that the Automotive Council led by the Director General, Jelani Aliyu, has been introducing programmes that world drive Nigeria into the league of nations of clean energy users.

Assembled at Stallion Motors’ plant in Ojo, Lagos, Hyundai Kona was unveiled by the former Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, on February 5, 2021, in Abuja.

Prof. Ani also disclosed that a unit of Nigeria’s first locally assembled electric vehicle, the Hyundai Kona Electric, produced by Hyundai Motors Nigeria Ltd {Stallion Motors} had already been deployed by the NADDC for regular use at the UNN station.

As part of the ceremony, the University of Nigeria team led by the Vice Chancellor test-drove the Hyundai Kona EV. An obviously excited Prof. Igwe applauded the car after the exercise, saying the ride was “very smooth.”

Some of the highpoints of the ceremony were the goodwill messages of two engineering graduates – Aaron Esumeh and Chukwuemeka Eze – who introduced themselves as “Super Lions” {UNN alumni}, and earned ovations when they announced that they had established firms rendering valuable services in Enugu and its environs.

While Esumeh runs Greenage Technologies; Eze, through his Revive Earth, converts petrol and diesel automobiles to electric-powered vehicles, leading to as much as 64 percent savings on fuelling costs and 95 percent on maintenance costs.