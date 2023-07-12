From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Nasarawa United FC, one of the prominent football clubs in the country, has set the resumption date for its players in preparation for the upcoming Nigeria National Football League (NNL) season.

Following a decisive management meeting held in Lafia on Tuesday, the club’s management unveiled the details of their plans.

According to the announcement, all players and coaches are expected to return to the team on Sunday, July 16, 2023. The resumption will mark the official start of the club’s preparations for the highly anticipated NNL season. Full training programs will kick off the following day, on Monday, July 17, 2023.

It is important to note that the resumption is exclusively for players who have been retained by the club. Those who have not been retained will not be participating in the preparations for the upcoming league activities. The management of Nasarawa United FC expressed their commitment to building a strong team for the forthcoming season.

In a stern warning, the club’s management emphasized that any player or individual failing to comply with the resumption directive on the specified date will face severe consequences. These measures demonstrate the club’s determination to maintain discipline and ensure the full commitment of all team members.