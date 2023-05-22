From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The eagerly anticipated maiden Nasarawa State U-13 Inter-Primary School Boys’ Football Championship is set to commence Monday, generating a buzz of excitement among football enthusiasts and supporters alike.

The championship, organised by the Aliyu Bello Charity Foundation in collaboration with the Nasarawa State Government, promises to showcase the talents of young footballers from across the state.

The Sports Complex of the Federal University of Lafia, located on Makurdi Road, is all set to host the first match between LAFIA Local Government Area and KEANA Local Government Area. The kick-off is scheduled for 4 pm later in the day, and fans are eagerly anticipating an exhilarating contest between the budding stars.

Prior to the main event, a special Veteran’s Exhibition Match will take place at the same venue at 3 pm. This match will feature former U-13 players and veteran footballers who have honed their skills and experience over the years, ranging from grassroots to professional and semi-professional levels. Esteemed players such as Danmusa Mohammed, Baba-Luti, Hon. Mohammed Dikko, Stephen Moga, Vincent Xtopher.

Others include Abbah General, Eche Amos, Audu Omo-Lagos, Ibrahim Abega Abdullahi, TY Doma, Ubah Jagundu, among others, will grace the field to provide inspiration and pave the way for the aspiring young talents.

The event is expected to draw dignitaries from across Nasarawa State and beyond, including the presence of His governor Abdullahi A. Sule, of Nassarawa. Their attendance will further underscore the significance of this championship and its role in nurturing the future stars of Nigerian football.

According to football enthusiasts in the state, the Nasarawa State U-13 Football Championship would create a platform for young players to showcase their skills, foster healthy competition, and encourage a career pathway in the world of football.

“With the support of the Aliyu Bello Charity Foundation and the Nasarawa State Government, this tournament will put the state on the global map of world football and holds the promise of becoming a springboard for future footballing success in the state,” they said.