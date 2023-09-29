It was all glamour and panache last Sunday, September 24, as society crème de la crème, celebrities and entertainment stakeholders, including top comedians stormed Eko Convention Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos for the maiden edition of Nigeria Comedy Awards.

The award ceremony was held in recognition of the outstanding contributions of certain individuals and organisations in the Nigeria’s comedy industry. The awardees include Layi Wasabi (Revelation of the Year), Sam Loco Efe and Gbenga Adeboye (Posthumous Award), Kiriku (Best Comedy Kid) and Dada Adekola (Best Comedy Cartoonist). All the five winners each received N1 million in addition to their plaques.

Hosted by Kiekie, the event had exciting musical performances delivered by Tuface Idibia and 9ice. Also, there was electrifying dance drama by Segun Adefila’s Crown Troupe of Africa and hilarious standup comedy by Akpororo and Damola.

A major highlight of the show was when wapTV’s chairman. Mr. Wale Adenuga (MFR) marked his 75th birthday and launched his biography, ‘The Unusual Biography of Wale Adenuga MFR; A Pencil in the Hand of the Creator’. The book is currently available on Amazon and several other E-Book platforms, with hard copies to follow soon.

According to Wole Adenuga, co-executive producer, Nigeria Comedy Awards, “We appreciate the immense support from the Lagos State government, Indomie Noodles, Airtel, Malta Guinness, Peak Milk, and Fanta who partnered with us to ensure that the event surpassed even our highest expectations. The names of all winners as well as several photos and videos from the event are now on our Instagram platforms @nigeriacomedyawards and @waptvchannel, while the entire event would soon be available to watch on several television channels and online platforms.”

The Nigeria Comedy Awards was organized by wapTV, Nigeria’s foremost family entertainment channel broadcasting on DStv 262, StarTimes 116, GOtv 129, FreeTV 751, and Play 275; with the support of Filmhouse Cinemas, AIT Network, Royal Roots TV, Pop Central, African Movie Channel, Rave TV, Marketing Edge, Royal Roots Cinemas, Smooth 98.1FM, Goldmyne TV, Kennis 104.1FM, Royal Roots 107.1FM, and Brand Communicator amongst others.