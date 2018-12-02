Magnus Eze, Enugu

The University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) has been in electrified mood following the arrival of the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Dozzy Group, Dr. Daniel Chukwudozie for his conferment of Honorary Doctorate Degree in Business Administration.

Anambra students were on ground to welcome him and his entourage with drums, dances and wild jubilation.

Deputy Vice Chancellor, Administration, Prof Charles Igwe, who received him eventually ushered him into the Vice Chancellor’s office.

Family members, associates, friends and well wishers of the business mogul have since thronged the university to witness the event holding at the Lady Margaret Ekpo hall.

The arrival of the university Chancellor, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, further enlivened the atmosphere as a cultural troupe from the Yoruba students association danced and sang his praises.