In a bid to deliver unmatched entertainment to its subscribers during the festive season, StarTimes has rolled out a number of Nollywood and Hollywood blockbuster movies, showing this month and all through January 2019.

According to the pay-TV company, more than 100 movies from some of the best producers of Yoruba, Igbo and Hausa language flicks will be screened. They include Last Date, Enigma, Blind Spot, Friendship Betrayal, and Criminals in Love, all showing on ST Nollywood Plus while AMC Movies would screen Fall Guy, Rage, The Keeper, and Crazy People.

READ ALSO: Multichoice fetes media, reveals 2019 content

Others are Ajo Obi, Ife Chukwu Dere, Oku Nso, Osu, and Munachi showing on Isimbido while Mama Swaga, Ekundayo, Somolu Babes, and Mr. Ambode will be on ST Yoruba.

However, Hausa speaking subscribers are not left out as they have Haske: Matan Arewa and Gari ya Waye among others showing on Arewa 24.