Excitement was visibly written on the faces of some primary school teachers in Kaduna State, yesterday, as they touched and operated the computer for the first time ever.

The 25 teachers had undergone a five-day digital literacy training programme organised for primary school teachers in Chikun Local Government Area of the state.

The training was organised by Emerald-Isle Foundation under its ‘Train-the-Tutor’’ project, designed to improve the capacity of teachers.

It was organised in partnership with the Kaduna Basic Education Accountability Mechanism, IHIFIX Foundation, Queen Amina College, and Leadership, Effectiveness, Accountability and Professionalism Africa, a youth-focused leadership development non-profit organisation.

The Coalition of Associations for Leadership, Peace, Empowerment and Development is another partner in the training programme.