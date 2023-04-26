It was like a carnival. Men and women of timber and calibre, political juggernauts, captains of industry, boardroom gurus, entertainment impresarios and others converged on the magnificent Civic Center in Victoria Island, Lagos. The event was the nuptial ceremony of Dike Uche, son of billionaire industrialist and former president of the Nigerian community in Democratic Republic of Congo, Chief David Uche.

The event, which kicked off at 9am with the white wedding of the couple, was followed by the traditional marriage ceremony and reception for both ceremonies at 12pm and 2pm, respectively.

Speaking at the reception, the re-elected senator of Anambra South, Dr. Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah, congratulated the new couple, Abike and Dike, and prayed for more wisdom upon them as they enter another phase of their lives.

Senator Ubah, who was flanked by his wife, Mrs. Uche Ubah, also described marriage as a beautiful institution and urged the new couple to always seek divine wisdom in all their endeavours. He also prayed for more grace upon both families and decreed that bountiful joy and blessings shall never depart from them.

Responding, father to the groom appreciated Ubah for celebrating his son. He also appreciated the senator and his wife for gracing the colourful events and prayed for more grace and protection upon them.

Other dignitaries took turns to shower their prayers and words of advice on the latest couple. Guests were treated to sumptuous African and intercontinental cuisines while the disk jockey dished out good music.